Great Plains Nature Center snake which escaped 3 months ago turns up in an unexpected place

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A snake that escaped from its enclosure at the Great Plains Nature Center turned up in an unlikely place.

According to the center’s Facebook page, a rat snake was able to get out of its enclosure three months ago. The center said they searched high and low, but the snake did not turn up. Finally, the snake turned up in a supply drawer last week.

The Great Plains Nature said the snake was pretty peckish when it was found and is “grounded” for sneaking out.

The center went on to say that snakes can go for a surprisingly long time without eating. Some can reduce their metabolic rate drastically, curbing their caloric needs by over 70%. The rat snake is adapted to survive with lean conditions.

