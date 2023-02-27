WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Great Plains Nature Center in northeast Wichita will host a free spring break week in March.

Children from preschool up to middle school are invited to attend but must be accompanied by an adult. The week is March 13-17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature new activities each day.

This year’s week will be about insects native to Kansas and their importance to the ecosystem. Activities will include arts and crafts, and a nature hike through the nature preserve led by a naturalist.

