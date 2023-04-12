WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hear ye! Hear ye! Art thou ready for jousts, fairies, pirates, vikings, magicians, fire breathers, bagpipes, kings, queens, dancers, and turkey legs?

This Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16, is the return of the 18th Annual Spring Great Plains Renaissance and Scottish Festival.

The festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sedgwick County Park, 6501 W. 21st St.

Entertainment:

“Pirates, fairies and knights, oh my! His majesty the king has summoned the very best entertainment – fire breathers, jugglers, musicians, dancers, and pipers from all across the realm to please the patrons of the Great Plains Renaissance Festival. Sword will ring upon shield as knights do battle for the honor of their lady fair, the royal falconer shall fly birds of prey, see sleight of hand and feats of daring. Come one, come all!” Great Plains Renaissance and Scottish Festival

Family-friendly fun is available all weekend long.

Entertainment: • Jousting

• Royal Rogues and Renegades

• Raptors Keep

• King Oberon’s Fair Court

• Herr Karl Company of Knights Kids of all ages can live out their fantasy of being a 13th-century knight by dressing in chainmail, gorget, gauntlets and helmets.

• The Scallywags Pirate Comedy Show.

• Dangling Dames Aerial performance art group.

• Wichita Highland Games

• Flint Hills Fairies

• Crazy Boy Coy See fire breathing, juggling, death-defying acrobatics and more.

• Musical Blades A band of misfit rogues offering mug-banging pub chant-alongs, rowdy folk-rock favorites and tear-jerking sea ballads.

• Mother Nature

• Amira Dance Productions Middle Eastern dance performances.

• The Vikings

• Musketeers

• Einini Celtic Music

• Dangerous Mistrels Medieval Music

• River City Pipes and Drums

• Scottish Pipe Bands

• Scottish Clans Row

• Black Oak Shillelagh Irish and Scottish ballads and songs and covers of the music of modern Irish artists.

• The Jolly Bodgers Crafters and re-enactors do live demonstrations of their craft.

• Society for Creative Anachronism

• Royal Court

• Chivalry for Children

• Academ’e de Duello A renaissance fencing club dedicated to the teaching of 1450-1750 AD Renaissance Fencing.

• Francis Brebner

• Royal Parade

• Black Hearts Fencing Club

• Queen of Scotland

• Wichita Fencing Academy

• Much more Artisans and vendors: • Swords

• Shields

• Costumes

• Artwork

• Glass Blowing

• Kilts

• Face Painting

• Turkey Legs

• Medieval Garb

• Books

• Paintings

• Honey

• Armor

• Kid’s Toys

• Rubber Ducks

• Medieval Weapons

• Camel Rides

• Kid’s Activities

• Badges

• Comic Books

• Musical Instruments

• Much more

Tickets:

Tickets are on sale now. Day-of-tickets are available for $14 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Purchase discount tickets online in advance or in person at the following locations:

The Great Plains Renaissance Festival continues on rain or shine.

Tickets are non-refundable, and the festival does not offer cancellations, rain checks, or exchanges.

All blades must be peace-tied, and exposed blades and weaponry are expressly forbidden. You may not draw your blades or replica weapons within the festival grounds.

For the health and safety of our guests, performers, and animals, smoking is only allowed in the designated parking area outside the main gate.

No outside food or drinks (including alcoholic beverages) are to be brought into the festival.

Service animals and leashed, controlled pets are welcome. Please clean up after your animal(s) for the safety of our other guests.

Enter at your own risk. The Great Plains Renaissance Festival assumes no responsibility for lost or damaged property or personal injury resulting from your attendance at this event.

The Great Plains Renaissance Festival reserves the right to refuse entry or remove anyone for any reason, including but not limited to patrons who violate these policies or otherwise pose a risk to the health and safety of other guests.

Violators of the weapons and/or animal policies may be asked to remove said weapon or animal from the festival grounds before returning.

The Great Plains Renaissance Festival does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national or ethnic origin, ancestry, age, religion or religious creed, disability or handicap, sex or gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, military or veteran status, or any other characteristic protected under applicable federal, state or local law.

For more information, head to GreatPlainsRenFest.com or follow along on Facebook.