ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Greater Andover Days kicked off Thursday, Sept. 28 and will continue through Sunday, Oct. 2, at Andover Central Park. This year’s theme is “Celebrating our Heritage”.

Thursday night at The Heritage, there was a BBQ dinner, cowboy poetry, and live music.

The GAD committee is made up of community members and has been meeting since February. The subcommittees were marketing, theme and activities.

Buttons and wristbands are $5, and a portion of that will benefit the Andover Senior Center. You can buy them at the following locations:

Andover City Hall

Andover Public Library

Andover State Bank

Andover Area Chamber of Commerce

Andover Senior Center

Dillons

K. Westphal Jewelers

South Central Mental Health

The following events are new this year:

Jeep night

Events at the Andover Public Library, including an art contest with cash prizes, along with an art show reception on Friday evening, an escape room, and a book and puzzle exchange

5K run in partnership with AARTI

Corn Hole Tournament in partnership with Baggin’ for Veterans

Kid’s safety town in partnership with Via Christi Ascension

Kid’s Storm Safety in partnership with Butler County Emergency Management

Yard games in partnership with Scheels

Sunday in the Park in partnership with Generations Church

Scavenger hunt leading up to GAD and during the event in partnership with South Central

Mental Health

Mental Health Performances on the Capitol Federal Amphitheater stage Friday night and throughout Saturday afternoon

Andover-themed t-shirts are available for sale for just $12, available in toddler, youth, and adult sizes by the button booth in Central Park.

They are still in need of volunteers this year.

All the details and schedule can be found here.