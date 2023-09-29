ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Greater Andover Days kicked off Thursday, Sept. 28 and will continue through Sunday, Oct. 2, at Andover Central Park. This year’s theme is “Celebrating our Heritage”.
Thursday night at The Heritage, there was a BBQ dinner, cowboy poetry, and live music.
The GAD committee is made up of community members and has been meeting since February. The subcommittees were marketing, theme and activities.
Buttons and wristbands are $5, and a portion of that will benefit the Andover Senior Center. You can buy them at the following locations:
- Andover City Hall
- Andover Public Library
- Andover State Bank
- Andover Area Chamber of Commerce
- Andover Senior Center
- Dillons
- K. Westphal Jewelers
- South Central Mental Health
The following events are new this year:
- Jeep night
- Events at the Andover Public Library, including an art contest with cash prizes, along with an art show reception on Friday evening, an escape room, and a book and puzzle exchange
- 5K run in partnership with AARTI
- Corn Hole Tournament in partnership with Baggin’ for Veterans
- Kid’s safety town in partnership with Via Christi Ascension
- Kid’s Storm Safety in partnership with Butler County Emergency Management
- Yard games in partnership with Scheels
- Sunday in the Park in partnership with Generations Church
- Scavenger hunt leading up to GAD and during the event in partnership with South Central
Mental Health
- Performances on the Capitol Federal Amphitheater stage Friday night and throughout Saturday afternoon
- Andover-themed t-shirts are available for sale for just $12, available in toddler, youth, and adult sizes by the button booth in Central Park.
They are still in need of volunteers this year.
All the details and schedule can be found here.