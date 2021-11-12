Greater Wichita Athletic League implementing clear bag policy beginning Dec. 2

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Greater Wichita Athletic League is implementing a clear bag policy for all GWAL basketball and football games to enhance the safety and security of students, staff, parents, and guests.

The policy will begin on Dec. 2. The GWAL hopes it will speed up the entry process and create a safe game day experience.

“It is a policy that has been implemented at most higher learning institutions,” said Terri Moses, Wichita Public Schools (WPS) director of safety services. “What it does is it kinda improves security for the events and allows people to see what people are bringing to the games, and it also speeds admission to the activities.”

At large sporting events, scanners are used to check for metal objects. All bags now are currently checked.

“It allows our individuals working to check those bags to do so much more efficiently because they don’t have to open the bag and go through them,” Moses said.

She said they discussed the clear bag policy with other universities and Intrust Bank Arena. All expressed they were happy with the outcome.