Greater Wichita Junior Football League to put on first spring season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In the 50 plus years of the Greater Wichita Junior Football League, city assistant athletic director Daniel Sack says 2020 was the first season to be canceled or postponed.

The COVID-19 pandemic effectively canceled league play, but the city of Wichita is making a spring season possible. The league is for 1st through 8th graders of all skill levels.

“We’ve got it set up so that we’ve got fields open every third field so that way there is a vacant field available on each side of the game field, to allow for everyone to spread out, to warm up separately,” Sack said.

Spectators are asked to bring their own lawn chairs. Coaches will wear face masks. Additionally, the post-game handshake between teams has been eliminated.

All games this year will be played at South Lakes Sports Complex off of 47th and Meridian. Registration is now open at www.wichita.gov/football.

Game play begins March 20.