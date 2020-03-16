Greater Wichita YMCA closes all locations as coronavirus precaution

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Greater Wichita YMCA will be temporarily closing all of their locations as a coronavirus precaution, starting March 16.

The Greater Wichita YMCA released the following statement, “The YMCA’s mission is to be a resource for the health and wellness of our community, and we believe this preventative measure supports that responsibility.”

They say 20,000 people visit their locations daily.

“I come here at least three times a week!” said member Carla Ayala. She says it is a home away from home, “It’s like a stress reliever to come to the Y. So, it’s gonna suck but I understand it.”

The closure is a precaution at this point. It is following a ban from the Sedgwick County Health Department on public gatherings with 250 people or more.

“We knew that was probably going to be happening,” said YMCA member, Mario Alvarado.

“People are touching the machines. Some of them they don’t wipe them after using them. So, I think they’re doing a good thing closing the grounds right now,” said Marcos Recio.

There is no timeline for when their facilities will open back up.

“Hopefully, lots of things are gonna happen this next week in terms of getting things under control. So, hopefully it will be back in business soon. This is pretty weird,” said Mario Alvarado.

During the closure members will have access to a variety of workout videos online.

The Greater Wichita YMCA says during the closure they will still be running their in-branch early learning centers and spring break camps as scheduled.

LATEST STORIES: