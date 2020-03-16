1  of  30
Closings and Delays
Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Arkansas City - USD 470 Attica - USD 511 Brewster - USD 314 Caldwell - USD 360 Cedar Vale - USD 285 Conway Springs - USD 356 Ell-Saline - USD 307 Ellis - USD 388 Hamilton - USD 390 Hays - USD 489 Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hutchinson - USD 308 LaCrosse - USD 395 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Nickerson - USD 309 Oberlin - USD 294 Oxford - USD 358 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Rolla - USD 217 Satanta - USD 507 Twin Valley - USD 240 Udall - USD 463 USD 215 USD 462 Victoria - USD 432 WaKeeney - USD 208 Wellington - USD 353

Greater Wichita YMCA closes all locations as coronavirus precaution

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Greater Wichita YMCA will be temporarily closing all of their locations as a coronavirus precaution, starting March 16.

The Greater Wichita YMCA released the following statement, “The YMCA’s mission is to be a resource for the health and wellness of our community, and we believe this preventative measure supports that responsibility.”

They say 20,000 people visit their locations daily.

“I come here at least three times a week!” said member Carla Ayala. She says it is a home away from home, “It’s like a stress reliever to come to the Y. So, it’s gonna suck but I understand it.”

The closure is a precaution at this point. It is following a ban from the Sedgwick County Health Department on public gatherings with 250 people or more.

“We knew that was probably going to be happening,” said YMCA member, Mario Alvarado.

“People are touching the machines. Some of them they don’t wipe them after using them. So, I think they’re doing a good thing closing the grounds right now,” said Marcos Recio.

There is no timeline for when their facilities will open back up.

“Hopefully, lots of things are gonna happen this next week in terms of getting things under control. So, hopefully it will be back in business soon. This is pretty weird,” said Mario Alvarado.

During the closure members will have access to a variety of workout videos online.

The Greater Wichita YMCA says during the closure they will still be running their in-branch early learning centers and spring break camps as scheduled.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories