WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Federal Highway Administration has given the green light for the East Kellogg expansion from Kansas Highway 96 to 159th Street East in Andover.

The Kansas Department of Transportation was forced to hit the brakes on the project back in October. KDOT says they had originally planned for what is called a called “progressive design-build,” which didn’t require the typical steps required for a highway project.

However, after a contractor was chosen to go ahead with the project, it was determined that there were “flaws in the evaluation and scoring process” and more work needed to be done, including an environmental impact study.

The Federal Highway Administration has determined that the project will not have a significant impact on the area. The project will include expanding Kellogg from 4 to 6 lanes between K-96 to 159th Street East.

KDOT is currently seeking an engineering firm to begin the design process. They expect the final design to be completed in two years and construction to get underway by the summer of 2025.