Greensburg tornado survivor shares the importance of safety

GREENSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, and tonight, we remember the deadly tornado that struck Greensburg 13 years ago.

Former Greensburg Mayor Bob Dixson will never forget the night of May 4, 2007.

“It’s very important that people know what’s going on in their environment as far as the weather, and I think we out here on the Plains and the prairie know that. But sadly, sometimes it takes a disaster to remind us how we really need to pay attention.”

Eleven lives were lost as of EF-5 tornado tore through the city.

“We could really tell that the atmosphere was different that day. The humidity, the wind, the eeriness of how things felt.”

By 9:30 p.m., Dixson and his wife knew it was time to take shelter. They grabbed their phones, a few other belongings, and headed to the basement.

“When the storm hit originally, I heard what I thought was bowling balls hitting the side of our old two-story house. When in fact, I realized it was debris on the front side of the circulation.”

The tornado took the roof, walls, and everything else.

“And we weren’t unlike anyone else in town, we were all homeless.”

Despite not having anything, they had each other.

At that time, that was more than enough.

“Where else would you want to live in the United States than Kansas, because you have 2.8 million people that you call friends and neighbors. And we had people from neighboring communities and bigger cities here in just a matter of hours.”

Thirteen years later, there have been many changes around town. Many for the better.

“We wanted to make sure we built structures that if anything happened to this magnitude again, another tornado, an E-F-5, that we could minimize loss of life and minimize property damage.”

Their thoughts about safety changed. Dixson says he used to hear sirens sound and want to go outside to see what was coming.

After a rare tornado emergency was issued that day, he doesn’t chance fate anymore.

“And I think you’ll hear a lot of those stories around of people that just say ‘we’ve got to see the bad weather coming’. People knew because of the warnings that this was serious, so they took cover and heeded those warnings.”

Dixson stresses the importance of having a safety kit that includes a pair of shoes, knowing where to take shelter, and always practicing your safety plan.

Now severe weather season in the plains typically kicks off in March and continues through June. But remember, tornadoes can occur year-round.

