WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Greg “The Hitman” Williams returned to the air Monday on Wichita’s Power 93.5.

Williams has been off the air since last month when a former employee at the station, Johnny Starks, alleged he was the victim of sexual battery after Williams followed him into the bathroom at work. Starks made the claim online in a Facebook post after being terminated from Audacy, the company that owns Power 93.5. An attorney for Williams called the allegations “verifiably false.”

Greg Williams (KSN File Photo)

Starks posted last week that the detective responsible for investigating his assault declined to press charges.

Audacy released the following statement on Monday: “Based on findings from our internal investigation and working with local law enforcement, Greg Williams has returned to Power 93.5 airwaves.”

Donald N. Peterson, II, an attorney for Williams, released the following statement: “We are pleased that the Wichita Police Department determined there was no crime to prosecute. We are not surprised by this outcome, as Mr. Williams did not do the things he has been accused of doing. Mr. Williams is grateful to be back on the air and for the vocal support of those who know him best — his family, friends and many loyal listeners.”