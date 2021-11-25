Grocery stores busy with last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers; Dillons open until 3 p.m.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Grocery stores across the Wichita area were packed with Thanksgiving shoppers on Wednesday gathering last-minute items.

In Valley Center, many people headed to Leeker’s Family Foods to get green beans, sweet potatoes and even turkey.

Despite worries about shortages, everyone KSN News talked to said they found what they needed. In addition, all agreed that getting to spend the holiday with the family is priceless.

“It’s been hard with the pandemic not seeing them all the time, but now that things are kinda opening back up again it’s exciting,” said Camry Matteson, last-minute shopper.

“It’s been a really wonderful part of the year that we get to see family again and get to be around each other,” said Melanie Davis, last-minute shopper.

“I went to Walmart first,” said Tery Mitchell. “Well, Walmart’s got a little better prices, so I got my ice cream there and the ham, and here I’m coming to get the candied yams. It’s a last-minute thing.

Dillons stores in Wichita are open until 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Walmart, Target, Aldi and other grocery stores in the area are closed.