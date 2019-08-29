Ground broken on Hyatt Place hotel at Wichita State’s Innovation Campus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The first hotel on the Wichita State campus is beginning construction.

On Thursday, ground was broken for a new 106 room Hyatt Place hotel on Wichita State’s Innovation Campus. The hotel will be on 19th Street just west of Oliver.

The Hyatt Place hotel is expected to be ready by summer 2020. It will offer 106 modern guest rooms and suites with features including free Wi-Fi, fitness facilities, an indoor pool, functional meeting spaces and a restaurant and bar to serve guests as well as the local community.

The Hyatt Place is expected to draw people in town for campus visits and events and sports competitions.

“Having an on-campus hotel will give prospective students and their families an opportunity to get a more comprehensive introduction to campus, with the option to stay overnight and potentially experience evening campus attractions like athletic competitions, fine arts performances and dining and shopping at Braeburn Square,” says Bobby Gandu, director of Admissions and assistant vice president for strategic enrollment management.

“We are excited to have a hotel on the campus of Wichita State for several different reasons,” says Darron Boatright, director of Athletics. “It will be another quality option for fans and visiting teams to consider when traveling from out of town to our athletic events as well as recruits and their families that are in town to visit our campus.”

WSU’s innovation partners also stand to benefit from the additional on-campus lodging options.

“We host numerous business travelers each year, and this provides our guests with a great deal of convenience,” says John O’Leary, vice president and general manager of Airbus Americas Engineering, which is located on the Innovation Campus. “It also allows them the opportunity to fully experience the Innovation Campus, which is important to Airbus.”

Lodging One Hospitality is leading the development of the hotel and is privately financed as part of the Braeburn Square retail development.

Exciting day at @WichitaState’s Innovation Campus – they’re breaking ground at the Hyatt Place Hotel, expected to be done by summer 2020. pic.twitter.com/KadlbF6hKD — Amanda Aguilar KSN (@AAguilarKSN) August 29, 2019

