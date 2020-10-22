Groundbreaking to be held today for new Northwest Water Treatment Facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Wichita will hold a special ceremonial groundbreaking event for the Northwest Water Treatment Facility at 10 a.m.

It will be at the treatment facility location at 21st and Hoover, directly north of the Sedgwick County Zoo.

The total cost of the project is around $573 million. The plant is expected to produce 120 million gallons of drinking water a day.

It will supply water to Andover, Bel Aire, Benton, Derby, Park City, Kechi, Rose Hil and Valley Center.

The city website says under the current schedule, the new water plant could be operational by the end of 2024.

Representatives from the City, Wichita Water Partners, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the Environmental Protection Agency and more will be onsite speaking about the project.

