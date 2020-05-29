WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A group says they will meet Saturday at 1 p.m. at Wichita Police Department’s Patrol North Bureau on East 21st Street to bring awareness to police brutality.
The organizers say it will be a peaceful event in protest of George Floyd’s death.
On Monday, Floyd died after an officer kneeled on his neck. A prosecutor said Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.
Those attending are encouraged to wear face masks. The group says they plan to discuss the rally with members of the police department today.
LATEST STORIES:
- Group in Wichita says they will hold a peaceful rally for George Floyd
- Motorcycle crash closes southbound I-135 ramp to eastbound Kellogg
- AP photo of flag-bearing protester rockets around the world
- Missouri man charged with 9 felonies in bridge shooting
- Ohio girl with brain injury who can’t walk or talk defies odds, graduates from high school