Group in Wichita says they will hold a peaceful rally for George Floyd

George Floyd

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A group says they will meet Saturday at 1 p.m. at Wichita Police Department’s Patrol North Bureau on East 21st Street to bring awareness to police brutality.

The organizers say it will be a peaceful event in protest of George Floyd’s death.

On Monday, Floyd died after an officer kneeled on his neck. A prosecutor said Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.

Those attending are encouraged to wear face masks. The group says they plan to discuss the rally with members of the police department today.

