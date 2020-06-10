Group planning a search for missing Wichita 23-year-old woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Twenty-three-year-old Savannah Schneider has been missing since May 31. Now, her friends are working to help find her.

“We are concerned for her welfare, and we need help locating her,” said Wichita police officer Charley Davidson.

Friends of Savannah Schneider said it’s 10 days too long.

“It’s been rather gut-wrenching to be honest, you just never know what’s going on,” said friend Krista St-Germain

“You never want this to happen to anyone and then you hear it happened to a friend, it’s just it’s really terrifying, scary,” said friend Lauren Simon.

Many are worried about their friend Savannah Schneider and said this isn’t like her.

“She’s active on social media, she keeps in touch with her friends and she has, like I said earlier, she has a lot of friends and people that care about her,” said Simon.

The Wichita Police Department is heading the investigation and is asking for the public’s help to find her. They are offering a $1000 reward.

“You know where she is at or you see her, we want you to call 911 immediately,” said Davidson.

There will be a search party Saturday, June 13 at 8 a.m. at Campus High School in Haysville. There is also a vigil scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday outside of Delta Gamma on Omega Court in Wichita.

Friends are encouraging everyone to come and said they need all of the help they can get.

“Even if they don’t know her, that this is a way to help someone who just genuinely makes the world a better place by being in it,” said St-Germain.

