Group plans to pressure Kansas Sen. Moran on infrastructure

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science,, speaks during a hearing with FBI Director Christopher Wray, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — A dark money group founded by former Vice President Mike Pence’s ex-chief of staff plans to launch an ad campaign next week to pressure Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran into dropping his support for a bipartisan infrastructure plan.

The Kansas Republican stands for re-election in 2022 and is one of 21 senators who signed on last week to the $973 billion package negotiated with President Joe Biden.

The Kansas City Star reports that the campaign from The Coalition to Protect American Workers is expected to feature television spots in the Wichita and Topeka markets.

The anti-tax group was formed in March by former Pence chief of staff Marc Short.