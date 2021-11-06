Guadalupe Clinic offers Moderna Booster Vaccine to Wichitans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Guadalupe Clinic is now offering the Moderna booster to residents who received their first dose of the vaccine more than 6 months ago.

People who work in health care or are considered essential workers can head over to the clinic and receive their vaccine. The nonprofit is also offering the Pfizer vaccine for those who wish to get their third dose.



Guadalupe Clinic is not requiring appointments at this time; however, people can schedule an appointment to avoid the wait if they wish.

Once they’ve arrived at the clinic the staff at Guadalupe will ask the public for a form of identification and their previous vaccination card.

“You know the Moderna has been a little bit more difficult to reach and because we are trying to serve those people that got their vaccines early on that we are offering it through the end of November for that for Pfizer we will continue to provide for that as long as there is the need,” said Pam Kramer, Director of Nursing at Guadalupe Clinic.

The Pfizer booster is available to the public from Monday through Friday while the Moderna booster is only offered on Tuesday from 1 p.m.- 6 p.m. and Friday from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.

The clinic is located at 940 South St. Francis.

For more information, you can call their office at (316) 264-6464.