Guadalupe Clinic was given 250 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Guadalupe Clinic in Wichita is dedicated to serving the uninsured. Since the Covid-19 vaccine became available, the clinic has not been allotted any doses for their patients.

J.V. Johnston is the Director of Guadalupe Clinic and he is determined to help his community. “We can either choose to be on the sidelines or choose to be part of the solution. And we really want to be part of the solution,” said Johnston.

Johnston has been very hands-on trying to acquire the vaccine to offer it to his patients. Then, a few days ago, he got a call from the Director of Health Core Clinic. “She said if you follow the state directives, of 65 and over, I’ll be glad to give you 250 for your patients and your community,” said Johnston.

Johnston was immediately grateful and excited about the partnership with Health Core, who donated 250 doses of their own allotment from the State, to help the patients of Guadalupe Clinic. The nurses who administered the vaccines were all volunteers, so there was absolutely no cost involved for the clinic to provide this service to their patients.

“We want to serve our community, our patients and the community around us,” said Johnston.