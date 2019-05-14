Guilty plea in death of Wichita child

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Lucas Diel entered a guilty plea in the case of 2-year-old Anthony “Tony” Bunn. The boy was found dead in May of 2018.

Diel, along with the mother, Elizabeth Woolheater, were arrested and charged in the case.

Monday, Diel, the mother’s boyfriend, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder. Based on his criminal history, Diel faces 584 months in prison. He’ll be sentenced in June.

Bunn was found unresponsive in a Riverside home with what investigators described as injuries to his head and neck. He died two days later.

Woolheater is scheduled to be back in court on May 20.