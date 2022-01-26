Gun found at Bonner Springs High School

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (FOX4KC) — A firearm was found at Bonner Springs High School on Wednesday afternoon.

The high school was notified by the school administration that a student was showing off the gun to other students.

School staff and the Bonner Springs Police Department responded to the situation immediately, and the student was taken into custody with no issues.

The investigation determined the student was a 15-year old, the gun was nonfunctional, and no threats were made by the student.

This investigation is ongoing.

