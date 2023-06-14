ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people say a man pulled a gun on them in Arkansas City in what appears to be a road rage incident.

Several people called 911 to report seeing the man pointing a gun at people at a stoplight in the 2700 block of N. Summit Street around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. They said the man was driving an older pickup with an Oklahoma tag.

When officers with the Arkansas City Police Department got to the scene, the suspect was gone. Officers say they caught up with him at Edgemont Drive and Summit Street and found a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun in his truck. They arrested the driver.

The two people who said he pointed the gun at them said it started because of a near collision and an exchange of words. Police say the alleged victims confirmed to officers that the man they had arrested was the man who pointed the gun at them.

The man who was arrested is a 50-year-old Arkansas City resident. Police booked him on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. His bond is set at $40,000.

It is KSN policy not to identify suspects until they have been formally charged with a felony.