HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Police Department seized a gun from a student entering Hutchinson Middle School 7 on Friday, according to USD 308.

The district says that through proper reporting and people speaking up, the principal was able to have a police presence at the school when the student entered. The gun has been confiscated by police, and the student is in police custody. The student hasn’t been identified.

The district says classes were in lockdown for a short period, and all students and staff are safe.

The Kansas State Department of Education in cooperation with the Kansas Highway Patrol has established a school safety hotline. This hotline is a toll-free number available 24 hours per day, 365 days per year to give students, parents, and community members the opportunity to report any impending school violence.

To Report Threats of School Violence call 1-877-626-8203