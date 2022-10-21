HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Police Department seized a gun from a student entering Hutchinson Middle School 7 on Friday, according to USD 308.
The district says that through proper reporting and people speaking up, the principal was able to have a police presence at the school when the student entered. The gun has been confiscated by police, and the student is in police custody. The student hasn’t been identified.
The district says classes were in lockdown for a short period, and all students and staff are safe.
The Kansas State Department of Education in cooperation with the Kansas Highway Patrol has established a school safety hotline. This hotline is a toll-free number available 24 hours per day, 365 days per year to give students, parents, and community members the opportunity to report any impending school violence.
To Report Threats of School Violence call 1-877-626-8203
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.