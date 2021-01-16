Gun stores experiencing high-demand, low-supply of firearms and ammunition

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the COVID-19 pandemic marches on, gun store owners are continuing to deal with a problem. A lot of demand from customers for firearms and ammunition, but not enough supply to keep up.

“Between COVID, the riots, and now the election, it’s just hard to keep guns and ammo in stock,” said Ken Grommet, co-owner of Range 54. “Nationally, statistically we have seven million new gun owners.”

Grommet tells us the store usually has around 800 firearms in stock for sale. But because of demand, they currently only have around 100 weapons in their store.

Owner of Robs’ Guntech and Firearms in Andover, Robert Hoke shared the same sentiment.

“As we get along here, further along, it’s kind of tough to get things in. It would take a couple of days to get in. Now, that’s just not the case. It’s taking anywhere from three weeks to a month to get a certain firearm in now.”

For Grommet and those at Range 54 in Wichita, the demand from customers isn’t limited to only products sold in the store.

“The biggest increase we’ve seen overall is in our training,” explained Grommet.

KSN News spoke with one student in Range 54’s concealed carry class, Brendan Smith about why he is choosing to take the safety course now.

“If I’m going to be honest, it’s probably the political situation, at least for me. I’m kind of getting a little concerned with the world so that’s just my personal opinion.”