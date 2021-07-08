Gun violence in Wichita is trending toward 2020’s record numbers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The numbers are in, and shootings are up in Wichita this year. But police say they are starting to see a positive trend when it comes to guns.

WPD Deputy Chief Jose Salcido says there are many factors that lead to higher gun violence numbers, but one major one is the courts being delayed due to the pandemic. Chief Salcido hopes that these high numbers will soon end as the courts catch up on cases.

“The courts had actually come to a standstill. If you can’t get people together in a room to be a jury then you can’t try cases,” explained Chief Salcido. “We were arresting people we just weren’t keeping them in jails because there is only so much room.”

So far this year, the city has seen 112 total shootings, 32 more than what we had seen at this time a year ago.

Pastor Richard Kirkendoll, the President of the Greater Wichita Ministerial League said, “We don’t have to pull guns on simple things and a lot of the shootings that are being recorded was over simple things that could’ve been resolved with just a conversation.”

Another disturbing trend, in 2020 10-percent of gun violence victims were 17-years-old or younger.

So far this year, that number has risen to 22-percent. Many of the suspects in those cases are also teens, which adds another obstacle for law enforcement.

“We can’t just arrest juveniles and put them in the system — the max you can hold a juvenile for any period of time, and the kids know this, is 45 days,” said Chief Salcido. “Short of murder, robbery, everything else they get out.”