WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wellington chapter of a national non-profit conservation group is asking for help recovering guns that were intended for an upcoming fundraiser.

Wellington police say sometime in the early morning hours of Aug. 31, someone broke into a storage unit used by the local Pheasants Forever chapter. The thieves made off with a Polaris ATM and 13 firearms.

Pheasants Forever is a non-profit organization that works to “conserve pheasants, quail, and other wildlife through habitat improvements, public access, education, and conservation advocacy.” The guns and ATV were part of their upcoming fundraising banquet where they and other items would be given away or could be won by those attending.

The ATV has since been recovered. Police say a resident contacted authorities after spotting it on the south side of Hargis Creek Watershed. The guns are still missing:

Browning BPS #05801ZR121

Browning BL-22, 22LR #04100ZN242

Legacy Pointer 12GA #LG12012642

Legacy Pointer 20GA #LG20008876

Benelli Montefeltro 12GA #M979730D19

Weatherby Element 12GA

Weatherby Element 20GA #RM006558

Blaser Sauer Classic 270, #C012824

Henry Golden boy 22LR #GB704867

Kimber Custom II 45ACP #K714201

Beretta APX 9mm AXC005457

Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm #JDA3287

Sig Sauer P320 9mm #58H107984

(Courtesy: Wellington Police Department)

Some of the firearms will have the Pheasants Forever logo on their grips or will be engraved with it. Anyone with information about the missing firearms is urged to contact Wellington Police or Wellington/Sumner County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS or P3Tips.com.