Gyms ready for New Year’s membership increases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s one of the most popular resolutions, get in shape. Area gyms expect to see an increase in members in 2021.

According to the International, Health, Racquet, and Sportsclub Association (IHRSA), the first two weeks of January is the largest sales period for gyms during the entire year.

“We’re really hoping we have an influx of people this year. Not only because they want to venture out because of COVID, but also wanting to come in and live a happier lifestyle,” said Riley Lynch, Genesis Health Clubs’ regional operations manager.

But it’s about keeping a balance between having new members while also still providing a safe place to workout without fear of spreading COVID-19.

“We want to make sure once you walk into our facility, we give you nothing less than the best experience,” explained Lynch.

But what about smaller gyms? What’re they doing to provide their customers with peace of mind during the pandemic?

“I think our members are comfortable when they come in. They see that this is all spread out, they see the boxes and the sanitizers,” said Belen Puga, owner of Crossfit Wichita for the past eight years said

“You have to come in the front door here and then exit through the door so we don’t ever have traffic facing each other,” said Kayla Keuter, co-owner of Nahola Fitness Center.