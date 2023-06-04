WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Habitat for Humanity began building a house for a family that migrated from the Democratic Republic of Congo at Riverfest Sunday.

They framed the walls of a five-bedroom home.

One volunteer said they put up the walls in just two hours.

Another volunteer explained the significance of this event.

“To know where some of these families come from in terms of the poor quality of housing, utility bills, rent, so much more affordable,” said Volunteer Jim Boone. “One you can raise your family there, send them to the same school and affordable on the price of the house, as well as being able to maintain and afford the utilities.”

A volunteer with Leading Technology Composite says people who come out to Riverfest will be able to paint murals on the walls before the components of the house get moved to their final destination.