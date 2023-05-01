WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University is taking measures after someone tried to hack into the school’s network systems.

WSU disconnected several university systems over the weekend. As a result, on Monday morning, people off campus could not access the main WSU website, the NIAR network, and email.

By Monday afternoon, WSU posted an update, saying it took proactive measures over the weekend “to isolate an unauthorized attempt by a third party to access the University’s systems.”

The school said most of the system access has been restored, and there is no indication that any secure data or information has been compromised.

The university said it is prioritizing student needs as it works to get the whole system restored. It expects to have all networks and major systems up by tomorrow.

“But we are also mindful that these incidents often create residual issues, and future interruptions may occur,” WSU said in a statement.

It said cyber attacks have become more common, especially in large organizations like WSU.

“The University has and continues to devote the necessary resources to its digital infrastructure to guard against unauthorized access,” WSU said. “We appreciate the Shocker community’s continued patience.”