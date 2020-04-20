Hail accumulates 4 to 5 inches in spots during Sunday severe storm in western Kansas

Hail just west of Lewis in Edwards County (Courtesy: Jennifer Jones)

Hail just west of Lewis in Edwards County (Courtesy: Jennifer Jones)

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The National Weather Service in Dodge City said a significant accumulating hail event occurred from a thunderstorm that moved south across portions of Edwards and Kiowa County on Sunday afternoon.

Within the core of the hail swath, hail accumulated up to four to five inches in spots.

KSN viewers sent in photos of covering the roads and fields.

Melinda Kurth told KSN News the hail fell within 30 minutes in a swath. She said it destroyed about 540 acres of her dad’s wheat. She provided several pictures of the hail above.

