Half million Super Kansas Cash jackpot hit in south-central Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — One lucky player is waking up this morning a half-million dollars richer after matching all five numbers and the Cash Ball in Monday night’s Super Kansas Cash drawing.

The winning ticket was sold in the South Central region. The winning numbers in the July 26, 2021, Super Kansas Cash drawing were 1-10-15-19-20 Cash Ball 9.

The region includes the following counties: Barton, Rice, McPherson, Marion, Stafford, Reno, Harvey, Pratt, Kingman, Sedgwick, Butler, Barber, Harper, Sumner, and Cowley counties.

The Super Kansas Cash jackpot had been climbing since it was last hit in May. The jackpot will reset to $100,000 for the Wednesday, July 28 drawing.

