Hallmark to close its Home and Gifts business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Hallmark Cards says it plans to close its home decor and gift products business by the end of the year.

The Kansas City-based company said Monday that Hallmark Home and Gifts will close because of changes in the retail industry.

KSHB-TV reports company spokesman Andy DiOrio said 60 employees will be affected by the closure. He said some will be offered a chance to apply for other Hallmark positions, while others will move to other parts of the company.

The company said in a statement that it will continue to offer gifts through its Retail and Hallmark Greetings businesses.

Hallmark Home and Gifts is one of the company’s six businesses.

