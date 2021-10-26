Halloween stores gear up for last-minute shoppers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With less than a week to go before the spookiest holiday of the year, business is booming at the Spirit Halloween at Wichita’s Towne West Mall.

One of the store’s managers says this year marks the best season she’s seen in the four years with the company.

“We’re hitting records we never expected to hit, honestly,” Spirit Halloween District Manager Daisha King said.

King says the store is already on track to surpass last year’s record-shattering numbers well before the actual holiday itself.

“We prepared for the worst, and I think it paid off for sure,” King said.

It comes after a slight scare for the Halloween giant. Outlets opened roughly three weeks late this year due to supply chain issues.

“Usually, our season starts about August 1. We didn’t open any of our stores until August 19 of this year,” Spirit Halloween Regional Zone Manager Zach Land said.

Land says the company tends to do most of its business within the last 10 days before Halloween, but this season seems to be bucking the annual trend.

“Everybody’s shopping a little bit earlier because I think everybody knows that a lot of companies are having issues out there. People are shopping more because our stores are starting to get really empty about this second,” Land said.

Some of the most popular costumes and décor are already long gone.

“Décor goes really fast. It’s one of our biggest sellers. If you come in late, especially for costumes, well, you’re not going to have as many options,” King said.

If you’re banking on ordering online, the company’s website says it cannot guarantee delivery by Halloween.