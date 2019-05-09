Halstead closes flood gate as officials monitor Little Arkansas River

HALSTEAD, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials in the city of Halstead are continuing to monitor the flood waters along the Little Arkansas River in Halstead.

City crews are checking on the levels every hour. The gate at Halstead Road is closed.

Several people were involved in closing the gate. They manually pushed the gate closed and then sandbagged the botton of it. The city began filling sandbags just in case they are needed.

KSN News talked to several resdients who came out to check the river.

“It’s really crazy. I’m just hoping it doesn’t flood out Halstead,” said Alex Beck, Halstead resident.

The National Weather Service reports that the river should crest by 1 p.m. Friday.

Both K-89 and Halstead Road are closed north of town due to water over the roadway.

UPDATES FROM THE CITY OF HALSTEAD

FOLLOW AMANDA ON SOCIAL MEDIA