Crews battled a fire on Halstead Road south of U.S. 50 on Monday. (Courtesy: Halstead Fire/EMS)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Harvey County fire crews battled a large fire in bitterly cold temperatures on Monday.

Halstead Fire/EMS said the fire happened on Halstead Road just south of U.S. Highway 50.

Pictures from Halstead Fire/EMS show flames completely engulfing a metal-framed building.

Several fire crews, including Newton Fire/EMS, were called to help battle the fire. There is no word on the cause.

Halstead Fire/EMS said the state fire marshal was on scene.