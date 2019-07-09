Hancock Acres residents desperate for help after flooding

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Homeowners in Hancock Acres are coming forward by the dozen to share the damage they’ve experienced and to show how they’re getting creative to save their homes.

The Rogers have lived in Hancock Acres for five years and bought there house because of its unfinished basement, a project that would give rooms for their eight children.

While the flood waters may be dried up for now, the family is still dealing with the damage.

“This is an every day nightmare,” said Rachel Rogers, mother.

The Rogers and their eight children are now confined to only the upstairs of their home; two bedrooms and one and a half baths for 10 people.

“It’s basically wall to wall pallets and blankets and pillows,” said Rogers.

Rogers said the flooding has impacted her family financially too. With just one income coming into the home, she said she’s not sure how they can keep going.

“This is an email update from Westar just to show us the cost to date for our weekly usage, which this last week was $268.88,” said Rogers.

That price is to pay for a week of running fans and dehumidifiers to prevent mold in the basement.

The Rogers aren’t the only ones being impacted. In fact, there are hundreds of Hancock Acres homeowners who are experiencing the same thing or worse.

The Gimbens have lived in their home since 1998 and are now trying to salvage their flooring. Years ago, they transitioned to waterproof vinyl in case their basement flooded.

“We’ve had to go ahead and take down that sheet rock, pull up all of our flooring and we’re just washing it piece by piece so we can put it back down if the water ever stops coming in,” said Christy Gimben, resident.

Without help from Sedgwick County officials, resident said there may be no hope for many of the homes.

“We’re just gonna have to probably let the house go into foreclosure and file for bankruptcy,” said Rogers. “We just can’t. We can’t keep going.”

If that’s not enough, neighbors have teamed up to tackle the problems themselves.

Aside from attending every city and county meeting to voice their concerns, they’ve dug a ditch, installed 500 feet of piping and created two homemade pumps just to get the water to the nearest ditch at 83rd Street.

“We have 90-year-old people out in our neighborhood trying to dig ditches to help each other,” said Rogers. “Even if they don’t have water in their basements, their property value is going to tank. We’re living in a swamp. There’s algae. It’s horrible. The mosquitoes. It really does feel like we’re camping in hell.”

Sedgwick County Commissioners said they will meet with residents in a private meeting on Thursday (July 11) with engineers to work to develop a long-term solution such as de-watering tanks for neighborhood.

A public meeting is set for August 8 to discuss the county’s findings and to allow residents to voice their concerns and visit with city, county and state officials.