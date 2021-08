NESS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 69-year-old Hanston woman was killed in a rollover crash in Ness County on Wednesday.

It happened on U.S. 283 just after 2 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Toyota pickup, driven by Cynthia C. Goding was northbound when it went left of center, entered the ditch, struck a culvert, and then rolled over.

Goding was wearing her seatbelt. She was transported to Ness County Hospital where she was pronounced dead.