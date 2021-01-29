Happy Birthday, Kansas! Student Photo Contest winners announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Winners in the Happy Birthday, Kansas! Student Photo Contest were announced in conjunction with Kansas Day.

Video messages and congratulations were released as part of the virtual announcement from Governor Laura Kelly; Jennie Chinn, executive director of the Kansas Historical Society; and Marearl Denning, representing the legislative spouses.

The statewide contest, now in its seventh year, invited students first through 12th grades to shoot photographs based on the theme, Learning in Kansas in 2020. The contest received 400 entries from 22 Kansas counties. First place in each grade receives an iPad and second place a Kindle. The annual contest is sponsored by the legislative spouses in conjunction with the Kansas Historical Society. Photographs from the winners can be seen online here.

These are the winners in the 2020 photo contest:

First grade:

First place: Lily Steadman, “Cheering On Runners: Socially Distanced Support,” Derby

Second place: Cecilia Ferguson, “Beautiful Sunflowers,” Mount Hope

Second grade:

First place Tessa Pair, “Party Unicorn,” Wichita

Third grade:

First place: Estie Grimm, “Through the Eyes of the Artist,” Morrill

Second place: Holly Horsch, “Schoolin’ With My Sisters,” Haven

Fourth grade:

First place: Cait Taylor, “Learning 2020: History with Grandpa,” Manhattan

Second place: Isaac Cook, “Working Hard,” Spring Hill

Fifth grade:

First place: Will Pair, “Workspace,” Wichita

Second place: Kaden SinghDhillon, “Restrictions,” St. Marys

Sixth grade:

First place: Colby Taylor, “Learning 2020: Wide Open Spaces,” Manhattan

Second place: Hazell Horsch, “Sister Sparks,” Haven

Seventh grade:

First place: Hailey Guichet, “At Home” Overland Park

Second place: Audrey Appuhn, “Frustrating,” Topeka

Eighth grade:

First place: Joseph Garsow, “Teachers Health Matters Too,” Leavenworth

Second place: Anaya Anaparthi, “Miniature,” Topeka

Ninth grade:

First place: Miranda Jimenez, “Somber Classroom,” Topeka

Second place: Marissa McKinney, “One-Man Band,” Abilene

10th grade:

First place: Selena Espinoza, “Team Sport,” Abilene

Second place: Jacob Seiwert, “Weathering the Storm,” Cheney

11th grade:

First place: Allison Muzzy, “3rd Hour—A/P Chemistry,” Leavenworth

Second place: Taya Hoerner, “Still Giving That Cowboy Spirit a Boost!” Abilene

12th grade:

First place: Evan Whitaker, “A Different Type of Field Trip,” Overland Park

Second place: DAsia Moir, “Virtual School Comfort,” Lansing