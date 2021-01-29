Happy Birthday, Kansas! Student Photo Contest winners announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Winners in the Happy Birthday, Kansas! Student Photo Contest were announced in conjunction with Kansas Day.
Video messages and congratulations were released as part of the virtual announcement from Governor Laura Kelly; Jennie Chinn, executive director of the Kansas Historical Society; and Marearl Denning, representing the legislative spouses.
The statewide contest, now in its seventh year, invited students first through 12th grades to shoot photographs based on the theme, Learning in Kansas in 2020. The contest received 400 entries from 22 Kansas counties. First place in each grade receives an iPad and second place a Kindle. The annual contest is sponsored by the legislative spouses in conjunction with the Kansas Historical Society. Photographs from the winners can be seen online here.
These are the winners in the 2020 photo contest:
First grade:
First place: Lily Steadman, “Cheering On Runners: Socially Distanced Support,” Derby
Second place: Cecilia Ferguson, “Beautiful Sunflowers,” Mount Hope
Second grade:
First place Tessa Pair, “Party Unicorn,” Wichita
Third grade:
First place: Estie Grimm, “Through the Eyes of the Artist,” Morrill
Second place: Holly Horsch, “Schoolin’ With My Sisters,” Haven
Fourth grade:
First place: Cait Taylor, “Learning 2020: History with Grandpa,” Manhattan
Second place: Isaac Cook, “Working Hard,” Spring Hill
Fifth grade:
First place: Will Pair, “Workspace,” Wichita
Second place: Kaden SinghDhillon, “Restrictions,” St. Marys
Sixth grade:
First place: Colby Taylor, “Learning 2020: Wide Open Spaces,” Manhattan
Second place: Hazell Horsch, “Sister Sparks,” Haven
Seventh grade:
First place: Hailey Guichet, “At Home” Overland Park
Second place: Audrey Appuhn, “Frustrating,” Topeka
Eighth grade:
First place: Joseph Garsow, “Teachers Health Matters Too,” Leavenworth
Second place: Anaya Anaparthi, “Miniature,” Topeka
Ninth grade:
First place: Miranda Jimenez, “Somber Classroom,” Topeka
Second place: Marissa McKinney, “One-Man Band,” Abilene
10th grade:
First place: Selena Espinoza, “Team Sport,” Abilene
Second place: Jacob Seiwert, “Weathering the Storm,” Cheney
11th grade:
First place: Allison Muzzy, “3rd Hour—A/P Chemistry,” Leavenworth
Second place: Taya Hoerner, “Still Giving That Cowboy Spirit a Boost!” Abilene
12th grade:
First place: Evan Whitaker, “A Different Type of Field Trip,” Overland Park
Second place: DAsia Moir, “Virtual School Comfort,” Lansing