Hard in the paint: Loan-Anh Johnson

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Loan- Anh Johnson is a former South High basketball player who received a scholarship at Nicholls State in Louisiana. During the 2019-2020 season, Johnson was named Player of the Week by Southland conference which followed with a season ending injury. ” It was hard because I just finished having such a good season,” Loan-Anh said reflecting on her MCL injury.

The pandemic pushed her wait back longer after Covid-19 hit close to home. ” Even though it was a tough decision, sometimes tough decisions make it hard to see how that it is a good decision.” Johnson decided to embrace her new free time and found her self picking up a new hobby, painting.

The Junior player found her self reflecting a lot as she embraced a new hobby to fill the void of not playing, ” I sometimes have a painting and I dont like it as I am doing it, but when I am finished and it looks amazing, I am happy.”

Loan-Anh plans to return back to the hardcourt floors next season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories