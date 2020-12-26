Hard in the paint: Loan-Anh Johnson

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Loan- Anh Johnson is a former South High basketball player who received a scholarship at Nicholls State in Louisiana. During the 2019-2020 season, Johnson was named Player of the Week by Southland conference which followed with a season ending injury. ” It was hard because I just finished having such a good season,” Loan-Anh said reflecting on her MCL injury.

The pandemic pushed her wait back longer after Covid-19 hit close to home. ” Even though it was a tough decision, sometimes tough decisions make it hard to see how that it is a good decision.” Johnson decided to embrace her new free time and found her self picking up a new hobby, painting.

The Junior player found her self reflecting a lot as she embraced a new hobby to fill the void of not playing, ” I sometimes have a painting and I dont like it as I am doing it, but when I am finished and it looks amazing, I am happy.”

Loan-Anh plans to return back to the hardcourt floors next season.