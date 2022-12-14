WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Wichita during their 2023 World Tour.

The Harlem Globetrotters will play the Washington Generals at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, at INTRUST Bank Arena, 500 E Waterman St.

Your favorite Globetrotter stars are bringing out their amazing basketball skill, outrageous athleticism and a non-stop LOL good time. INTRUST Bank Arena

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.

You can order tickets online at www.harlemglobetrotters.com or www.selectaseat.com. You can also purchase tickets by phone at 855-755-7328 or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena.

For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters, click here.