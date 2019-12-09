Harper man killed in head-on collision

HARPER, Kan. (KSNW) – A head-on collision claimed the life of a 65-year-old Harper man.

It happened on U.S. Highway 160 two miles east of Harper on Sunday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Chevy Monte Carlo was westbound on U.S. Highway 160. The Chevy crossed the center line and struck a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica head-on

The driver of the Chevy, 65-year-old Paul Raberding of Harper, died in the crash.

The 52-year-old driver and 70-year-old passenger in the Pacifica were transported to area hospitals for their injuries.

