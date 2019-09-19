Harper woman convicted in case of fake ID

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A judge has convicted a Harper woman guilty of an unlawful act relating to the use of an identification card.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Delia Sanchez-Tolentino, 20, pleaded no contest Thursday in Sedgwick County District Court to one felony count of an unlawful act relating to the use of an identification card.

According to Schmidt, Sanchez-Tolentino provided a fraudulent permanent resident card last year as part of her application to renew her Kansas ID card at the Sedgwick County Driver’s License Office in Wichita.

This is the 17th conviction resulting from an agreement announced in March 2018 between the Office of the Attorney General and the Department of Revenue.

Under the agreement, the attorney general’s office, in cooperation with local prosecutors, assumed responsibility for the prosecution of cases of tax fraud and related crimes investigated by the Department of Revenue in efforts to strengthen the state’s enforcement efforts for these types of crimes.

Sentencing for Sanchez-Tolentino is scheduled for October 29 at 9 a.m.

