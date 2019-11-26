Harry Street bridge closure begins Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harry Street bridge over the Arkansas River will close to through traffic beginning Dec. 2 and will remain closed until the spring of 2021. The closure will allow for the replacement of the existing bridge.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured to Lincoln both at McLean Boulevard and Broadway. Local traffic will be allowed west of Broadway to Greenway Boulevard for access to local residences and businesses.

The new bridge will have one through lane in each direction with a dedicated left-turn lane for westbound traffic. The improvements also include a six-foot sidewalk on the north side, a 10-foot wide multi-use path on the south side and aesthetic enhancements.

Electronic message signs are posted along Harry Street to provide advance warning of the closure.

The $4.2 million project is funded by general obligation bonds.

