WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Harvey County Emergency Management reported numbers from Saturday’s snowstorm, which dumped 12.7 inches of snow in Hesston.

During the event, 40 crashes were reported. Of those, six involved injuries, while 34 were non-injury crashes. Seventy-eight vehicles ended up in the ditch.

Five weather-related falls were also reported.

Harvey County said 341 lane miles were cleared by road and bridge crews. It did not include city roads or state highways.