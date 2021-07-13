Harvey County Attorney’s Office files formal charges in juvenile’s death case

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Attorney’s Office has filed formal charges in the case of a 14-year-old Hesston girl who died Sunday night at a Newton home.

The Newton Police Department responded to that incident in the 900 block of S. Walnut St. in Newton. On Sunday evening before 10 p.m., the 16-year-old male suspect arrived at the South Walnut home where police say a group of three to four teens was hanging out. Witnesses said the male suspect appeared to be visibly intoxicated and was waving a gun around. He pointed the gun at others in the room before fatally shooting the 14-year-old female victim.

The female victim was identified as Madison Elizabeth Parrott of Hesston, her family provided her identification on Tuesday.

A 16-year-old male was taken into custody at his home on the morning of July 12. He is charged with one count each of alleged first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and criminal threat.

The investigation is ongoing.