Harvey County Attorney’s Office files formal charges in juvenile’s death case

Local
Posted: / Updated:

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Attorney’s Office has filed formal charges in the case of a 14-year-old Hesston girl who died Sunday night at a Newton home.

The Newton Police Department responded to that incident in the 900 block of S. Walnut St. in Newton. On Sunday evening before 10 p.m., the 16-year-old male suspect arrived at the South Walnut home where police say a group of three to four teens was hanging out. Witnesses said the male suspect appeared to be visibly intoxicated and was waving a gun around. He pointed the gun at others in the room before fatally shooting the 14-year-old female victim.

The female victim was identified as Madison Elizabeth Parrott of Hesston, her family provided her identification on Tuesday.

A 16-year-old male was taken into custody at his home on the morning of July 12. He is charged with one count each of alleged first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and criminal threat.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories