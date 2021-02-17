Harvey County ATV crash claims one life

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed that one person died as a result of an ATV crash in Harvey County Wednesday. The call came in around 4:30 p.m.

Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened three miles east of Harvest Hill Road on Dutch Ave. Levi Minkevitch, 30, of Peabody, was driving his 2014 Canam ATV in the ditch approximately half miles east of Harvest Hill road on Dutch Ave. He attempted to jump the ditch into an adjacent field, but lost control and rolled the ATV into the creek.

Minkevitch was transported to Newton Medical Hospital where he was pronounced dead.