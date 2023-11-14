NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Companies will not be allowed to build wind and solar farms in Harvey County. The Harvey County Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to ban commercial wind and utility-scale solar renewable energy projects in the county.

The new regulation still allows personal wind and solar energy installations, such as those used at homes, and limited-scale solar construction.

The Harvey County Planning and Zoning Advisory Board recommended a code change. With the county commission’s vote, it becomes official as soon as the legal notification is published in the newspaper.

Last year, the commission put more restrictions on its commercial renewable energy regulations. Then, the Zoning Advisory Board requested the commission institute a six-month moratorium on commercial renewable energy construction. The commission approved the moratorium in February and extended it in August. It was set to end on Dec. 5.