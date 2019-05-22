Harvey County flooding continues

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – As floodwaters continue to move, Harvey County officials continue to move barricades around the county.

“This road was passable yesterday afternoon, and it’s come up since then,” said Jim Meier, Harvey County Road & Bridge Superintendent. “It’s hour to hour. It comes up and recedes very quickly.”

As the county keeps up with the flooding roadway barricades, truck drivers and others have been busy navigating alternate routes around U.S. Highway 50 that closed for flooding between Newton and Hutchinson.

“I came out of Iowa. It’s a meat load going out to the west,” said truck owner/operator, Frank. “I cut down now to 135 and then take Highway 54, I guess. Highway 50 flooded about a week ago and that’s the first time since I’ve been running the route.”

Frank uses U.S. 50 a lot and says he’s not seen flooding like this.

“I just run a different route. It happens,” said Frank. “But since I’m an owner and operator, I have to buy all the fuel myself. It’s just part of the job to get around and make sure we deliver.”

People who live off of U.S. 50, between Newton and Hutchinson, have been finding alternate routes as well.

Yet, county officials warn people not to go sightseeing, as they continue to find flooded roadways and barricade the flooded areas.

“Don’t. Just don’t rubberneck,” said Meier. “Don’t make the problem worse. You’re going to be a liability at best and a statistic at worst.”

Meier says gravel has washed away on many spots on county roadways.

“We are already on it,” said Meier. “We are out there with road graders and dropping rock where it’s needed, trying to get them to where they are more passable.”