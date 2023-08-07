HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Harvey County Health Department is hosting free youth mental health first aid training courses.

The HCHD says attendees will learn how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders.

The courses are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16 and Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Prairie View Auditorium, 1901 E. First St. in Newton.

To register, call 316-284-6365 or email bradleyel@pvi.org.

Attendees will be on their own for lunch.