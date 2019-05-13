Harvey County officials reveal map of flood damaged roads

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials in Harvey County provided a map of damaged roads to press Monday afternoon following a week of damaging storms and high water.

The majority of road damage in Harvey County is limited to North River Park Road between Northwest 24th and Northwest 60th streets. Jim Meier, the Harvey County road and bridge superintendent, reported his staff was able to mostly repair that road today.

There is still some sporadic damage on other roads, such as some lost surface and shoulder material that needs restored, as well as some debris removal, but there are no other significant damage reports.

Harvey County does not have a number compiled for damage costs throughout the county. They say that information will continue to be gathered in the coming days and weeks.

To recieve aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Harvey County would need a total damage cost of $131,105.52. At the state level, the aid threshold is $4,279,677.