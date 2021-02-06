Harvey County Sheriff Deputy vehicle hit by another vehicle on I-135

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on their Facebook page that one of their deputy vehicles was hit by a vehicle on I-135 Saturday morning.

Harvey County Sheriff Chad Gay tells KSN the deputy is not hurt. He says the deputy was out of the vehicle trying to slow down traffic from a different, minor wreck when his vehicle was hit and the airbags deployed.

“Our deputy is OK” The post explained, “And the driver of the other vehicle had only minor injuries.”

The Facebook post went on to say, “It’s imperative that when winter weather is here, everyone takes precautions. Slow down on the roads, give yourself more time to get where you’re going safely, and stay focused on the road conditions at all times. We want you to get to your destination safely (and we want to get there safely, too). Be careful out there.”